Judge sentenced to 60 days jail, 3 years probation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A City Court judge was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail plus three years probation for violating the conditions of her 2016 drunken-driving conviction.

Before Judge Leticia Astacio's sentence was handed down, she spoke for more than 20 minutes, telling Judge Stephen Aronson of Canandaigua City Court, who is overseeing her case, that she had complied with everything the court had asked her to do and more. "I'm not drinking. I'm not driving. I completed treatment," she said. "I want this all to be over, but it's not in my control."

Astacio also blasted the relentless media coverage surrounding her case, referring to some journalists by name. She said many of the reports about her case contained misinformation and remained uncorrected.

"If you Google my name, you'll find these stories," she said. "The media is trying to break me."

In February 2016 while on her way to work, Astacio was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. A state trooper testified he found Astacio's SUV on the side of Interstate 490 with extensive front-end damage and both driver's side tires flat.

In August, she was found guilty of driving while intoxicated after a bench trial. Submitting to random court-ordered drug tests and abstaining from alcohol were among the conditions of the sentence Astacio received.

In June, she was found guilty of violating those terms.