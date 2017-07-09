Report: Clinton Looks to Help Out in 2018 Midterm Elections

Hillary Clinton is trying to decide how she’ll lend a hand in the 2018 midterm elections, the Hill reports.

Clinton, the Democratic Party presidential nominee in 2016, could fundraise for Democratic lawmakers behind her super PAC or campaign in districts she won and where Republicans hold seats and face re-election.

There are 33 Senate seats and all 435 House seats up for re-election next year. The Republican Party holds a 4-seat majority in the Senate and a 47-seat majority in the House.

"She's very well aware of how she performed in those districts," one longtime Clinton confidant told the Hill. "She knows she won Darrell Issa's district by 8.

She knows she came close in about a handful of others. She has studied this stuff thoroughly."