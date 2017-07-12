Newsvine

NYT Goes Gaga for 'Auntie Maxine' Waters, Swoons Over 'Her Outspoken Style'

By Curtis Houck | July 10, 2017 12:45 PM EDT

Writing in the Saturday print edition of The New York Times, national politics and social justice reporter Yamiche Alcindor took fellow lefties on a nearly-1,300 word trip through time, praising controversial, far-left Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters (Calif.) as “Auntie Maxine” tries to bring down President Trump.

“Maxine Waters runs around the U.S. Capitol these days — moving fast in heels as she balances back-to-back television interviews, speeches, hearings and hugs from millennials who have called her ‘Auntie Maxine’ to celebrate her outspoken style,” Alcindor began, setting the tone following one a colleague penned on Kamala Harris.

Alcindor offered only sprinkles of criticism, including her corrupt past and the suggestion that her constant freak-outs whenever she’s near a microphone have been all for show. Alas, whenever Alcindor would drop nuggets about that point of view, they were immediately rebutted with more ink.

