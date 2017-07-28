Newsvine

House Republicans seek special counsel for Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch - Washington Times

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee reportedly want another special prosecutor to investigate the 2016 presidential election — this one focusing on possible wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

Their letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein mentions actions taken by such Obama administration officials as Mrs. Clinton, then FBI Director James Comey and then Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

The counsel needs to investigate such issues as whether Ms. Lynch told Mr. Comey to mislead the public about the Clinton investigation, grants of immunity to possible co-conspirators in the Clinton email probe, and the “unmasking” of Americans caught up in surveillance of foreigners.

