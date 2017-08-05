NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:

NOT REAL: GET READY! THE BRIGHTEST METEOR SHOWER IN THE RECORDED HUMAN HISTORY IS HAPPENING

NOT REAL: BREAKING: Seven ships are preparing for Muslims' massive deportation next week

NOT REAL: BREAKING: Trump Removes Muslim Federal Judge For Allowing Sharia In America

NOT REAL: Oprah Winfrey is pregnant with first child at 62

