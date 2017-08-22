Clinton Has Paid Huma Abedin Quite a Bit of Money Since Losing the Election - Leah Barkoukis

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton paid longtime friend and aide Huma Abedin roughly 65,000 from her campaign funds since losing the election to President Trump in NHillary for Americaovember, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Abedin, who served as Clinton’s vice chair of the campaign, has received $64,415.10 as a salary from Clinton for America, the former Democratic nominee’s campaign committee, since mid-November. From mid-November to the end of March, Abedin was paid $52,180.65 from Hillary for America.

From the beginning of April until the end of June, Abedin was given another $12,234.45 from Clinton's campaign committee.

Apparently she’s not the only one still receiving money from Clinton’s campaign.

Nick Merrill, Hillary's former press secretary, was still receiving checks from the campaign as of late June, the end point for the latest available figures.

Robert Russo, who was the director of correspondence and briefing for the campaign, now carries the same job title in the Office of Hillary Clinton and is still being compensated from Clinton's campaign committee, as are a number of other staffers.

Clinton’s campaign is also helping to fund a Resistance group she started this year, Onward Together, to the tune of $800,000.