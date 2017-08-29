Senior Moment Part V: Pelosi Says Democrats Have Won Every Fight Against Republicans This Year - Matt Vespa

Well, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seems to be content in la la land, as the aging Democrat seems to think that her party has defeated the GOP in “every fight” this year. In what universe is that true?

San Francisco’s Pam Moore of KRON4 said that the GOP was in a state of disarray, but that the Democratic Party seemed incapable of capitalizing that to their advantage.

"What do you mean not capitalized? We’ve beaten them on the appropriations. We’ve won every fight. The president’s numbers are in the high thirties,” Pelosi replied. She added that Democrats are working to retake Congress next year, and that Republicans hop onto their “Better Deal” agenda, which she had trouble remembering recently.