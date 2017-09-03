Everyone Is Laughing At Hillary Clinton Today Because Of Where She Was Just Spotted...

Overcharging people to watch a commercial for a product Clinton hopes they will also give her money for sounds sort of crazy when you say it out loud.

Then again, that’s only because it is.

Hillary Clinton, however, doesn’t see the irony in charging Canadians 3,000 Canadian dollars to take a picture with her while simultaneously claiming she knows “what happened” when she lost the election.

What happened was this. Her blindness to how her actions look to the public is clearly still afflicting the former candidate.

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Republican Charlie Sykes remarks that Hillary Clinton is going to Wisconsin as part of her book tour, remarking “At least she found Wisconsin [and] the upper Midwest.”

When the folks at MSNBC allow for comments like that, and laugh about it, you know there’s a problem.

Joe Scarborough asks how much Clinton will charge, and co-host Mike Brzezinski states, “There actually is a charge.”

When it comes to the woman who earned tens of millions from speech fees, “there actually is a charge” for her book tour is about as surprising a statement as “there actually is snow” in Siberia.