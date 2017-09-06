Democratic leaders change their tune on Trump - Washington Times

In the last week, there have been reports of several pigs flying by various windows in every city. Pigs only fly when there’s been a unique occurrence, and we certainly have had a few. For weeks after the riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, almost everyone in the political and media establishments refused to acknowledge the violence and nature of the anarchist group antifa. More than two weeks later, that dam broke, and newspapers and politicians finally admitted that antifa was an obscenely violent group and condemned them.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was one of the first to publicly denounce them, a day later House Speaker Paul D. Ryan played catch-up and did the same.

Then a bombshell report from Politico revealed as early as spring 2016, the Department of Homeland Security classified antifa as using domestic terrorist violence.

“Federal authorities have been warning state and local officials since early 2016 that leftist extremists known as ‘antifa had become increasingly confrontational and dangerous, so much so that the Department of Homeland Security formally classified their activities as ‘domestic terrorist violence,’ according to interviews and confidential law enforcement documents obtained by Politico.”

For some reason, the Obama administration kept that a secret. Now, despite all this evidence, we still wait for people like former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama to denounce and condemn antifa. Now, even the media admit the true nature of the group of thugs. Yet these career politicians, who hold themselves up as beacons of truth and morality, continue to lie by omission, simply because they believed they could isolate President Trump. They failed.